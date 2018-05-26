Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s new envoy to US Ali Siddiqui to assume office on May 29


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Washington Ali Jahangir Siddiqui will travel to the United States tonight to take charge of his office on May 29.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appointed the investment banking expert and his special assistant as Pakistan's ambassador to the US last month.

He is scheduled to leave for the United States tonight using his diplomatic passport.

In August last year, Siddiqui was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state.

He is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui.

Prior to his appointment in the prime minister's cabinet, he was serving as chairman of JS Bank and JS Private Equity.

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan s climate resilience receives boost with WB support for water, environment and cities

Pakistan s climate resilience receives boost with WB support for water, environment and cities
Pakistan seeks economic lifeline with fresh China loans

Pakistan seeks economic lifeline with fresh China loans
National dialogue be held for creation of new provinces: PM

National dialogue be held for creation of new provinces: PM
Pervaiz Khattak's wife barred from travelling to US

Pervaiz Khattak's wife barred from travelling to US

Load More load more