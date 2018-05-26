Pakistan’s new envoy to US Ali Siddiqui to assume office on May 29





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ambassador-designate to Washington Ali Jahangir Siddiqui will travel to the United States tonight to take charge of his office on May 29.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appointed the investment banking expert and his special assistant as Pakistan's ambassador to the US last month.

He is scheduled to leave for the United States tonight using his diplomatic passport.

In August last year, Siddiqui was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state.

He is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui.

Prior to his appointment in the prime minister's cabinet, he was serving as chairman of JS Bank and JS Private Equity.

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.