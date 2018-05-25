Former ISI chief summoned to GHQ for explanation over book he co-authored with ex-RAW chief





“Lt-Gen (retd) Asad Durrani will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book. Attribution [is being] taken as [a] violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel,” the director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) twitted.





The controversial book titled "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and The Illusion of Peace" has been co-authored by former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Asad Durrani and the former chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) A S Dulat.

The book has discussed important issues between the two nations. It also sheds light on Kargil Operation, Abbottabad Operation against Osama bin Laden, arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed, Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.