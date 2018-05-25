Nawaz Sharif playing double game, alleges Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was still playing game with them.



Addressing a press conference here Friday, Asif Zardari questioned Nawaz Sharif’s loyalties to the country.

Zardari said Nawaz Sharif should make it clear whether he is with Pakistan, adding that PML-N supremo is playing a double game.

“Nawaz Sharif was playing a double game in the past and doing the same now,” alleged the former president.

“Our party leaders are facing trial and imprisoned, we are with Pakistan and not with the establishment,” Zardari clarified and asked Nawaz Sharif to clarify whether he was with Pakistan or some other powers.

He said only the only solution to eliminate terrorism is political powers and democracy.

Talking about caretaker prime minister, PPP leader said we have not recommended name of any retired judge for the caretaker PM, adding that his party had suggested a name of businessman and a former foreign secretary.

Commenting about upcoming general elections, Zardari said “I hope Elections Commission of Pakistan will hold free and fair elections and will live up with the expectations of the people.”

Over merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asif Zardari said it was a dream of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto.