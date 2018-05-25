Fri May 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM announces special incentive of three basic pays for govt employee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced an honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for all the employees of federal government.

The prime minister has announced grant special performance incentive for the officers/officials of the federal government as a chairman ECC.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the PM House here Friday.

The notification reads: “The Prime Minister/Chairman ECC has seen and is pleased to order that all the employees of the federal government shall be given honorarium equivalent to three basic pays for financial year 2017-18. No exception shall be allowed for payment in excess of the ceiling in any case.”

The Premier has also desired that for the financial year 2018-19 onwards, a policy may be formulated by the new government after elections 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan never appreciated the slap: Naeemul Haq

Imran Khan never appreciated the slap: Naeemul Haq

Shaheen Air's local flight operations suspended over failure to pay Federal Excise Duty

Shaheen Air's local flight operations suspended over failure to pay Federal Excise Duty

Civilian would have been declared traitor for co-authoring book with Indian counterpart: Rabbani

Civilian would have been declared traitor for co-authoring book with Indian counterpart: Rabbani
Punjab: Son kills father for not fulfilling promise

Punjab: Son kills father for not fulfilling promise

Load More load more