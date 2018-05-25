Civilian would have been declared traitor for co-authoring book with Indian counterpart: Rabbani

Veteran PPP leader and former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday said if any civilian had co-authored a book with an Indian counterpart he would have been declared a traitor, referring to "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and The Illusion of Peace" co-authored by former ISI and RAW chiefs.

Speaking in the Senate, he said it was surprising to see that on one hand Pak-Indo relations are at their worst and on the other hand opening of a book co-authored by former spymasters of both the countries is taking place.

Authored by former ISI chief Assad Durrani and former chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) A S Dulat, the book discusses important issues between the two nations.

It also sheds light on Kargil Operation, Abbottabad Operation against Osama bin Laden, arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed, Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

He asked whether Assad Durani had sought permission from defence minister before writing the book.

According to Geo News, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has sought response from Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir .