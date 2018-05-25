Fri May 25, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 25, 2018

No law can stop treason trial against Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said no law can stop trial of Pervez Musharraf, and it would come to its final conclusion one day.

Speaking to reporters inside the Accountability Court, he said Musharraf can't get rid of the trial. "Sooner or later it will come to a conclusion," he said.

He said the former military ruler was not returning to Pakistan knowing that it was an open and shut case.

"These sort of cases cannot be withdrawn, it is high treason case. A prime minister is appearing before courts time and again but the dictator is still at large," he said.

Nawaz Sharif said Pervez Musharraf used to wave his fist and say it's called power. 

"At May 12, 2007 rally, he displayed the power that was tested in Karachi on that day. And when he came to the parliament, once again he waved his fist for the last time".

"Where is that fist now? The person who is sitting abroad should punch himself instead", he said referring to former president Musharraf.

Taking aim at Imran Khan, he said the PTI chief cursed the same parliament from which benefits were reaped. "If this is not a non-parliamentary word, then what they are doing now is licking their own spit.  

