Social media users laud FATA's merger with KPK

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday approved the much-awaited merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the decision lauded by social media users.

The vote was also trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

The seven tribal districts -- Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai and South Waziristan -- are home to some 5 million residents.

The bill was approved by two third majority as 229 members favored it while 29 lawmakers chose to oppose.



The 31st amendment bill was tabled by law minister Bashir Virk during the National Assembly session which was also attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

In cognizance of the landmark merger, many political activists, celebrities and the public took to Twitter to pile appreciations with #Fatamerger hashtag.












