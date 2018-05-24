Aseefa Bhutto visits Sabika Sheikh’s family

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Benazir Bhutto, visited the residence of the deceased Sabika Sheikh in Karachi, and offered her condolences to the family.



The 25-year-old had taken to Facebook to pay her accolades to Sabika Sheikh who became s victim of gun violence on May 18th in Texas’ Santa Fe High School where she studying since the past year as an exchange student.

Along with the words of condolences said for the 17 year old, Aseefa also shared details of her visit to Sabika’s residence in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area where she met with her family and prayed for the departed soul.

Speaking to Sabika’s parents, Aseefa’s post had shared details of the visit reading: “Sabika’s parents have endured a devastatingly unimaginable loss with such strength and equanimity. While visiting Sabika’s family today they shared memories of their daughter, her dreams, aspirations and even a note that she had written before she went to the US.”

Talking about Sabika’s determination and zest, she stated: “She was excited about the adventure she was going on and she was updating her family on her trip and on her rozas .

Sabika was only 17 years old - she was a bright Pakistani student on an exchange program and was a victim in the SantaFe school shooting in Texas. I pray for Sabika. I pray for Sabika’s parents, siblings and family members to have the strength to bear this painful loss.”

Elaborating further on the gun violence widely prevalent in Untied Stated, Aseefa stated: “Far too many children have been killed in the US because of school shootings. Far too many of their politicians are praying instead of legislating.”