Pakistan seeks harmonious, peaceful co-existence with all countries: Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: The Convocation ceremony of 47th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore today.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and conferred Masters Degrees in War Studies (Maritime) to 44 graduates from Pakistan Navy, four each from Pakistan Army & Air force and 28 officers from friendly countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri-Lanka, Sudan and UAE.



The naval chief while addressing on the occasion appreciated the training standards of Pakistan Navy War College and congratulated the graduating officers.

He extended special compliments to the officers from friendly countries who added diversity and unique perspective to the course.

Admiral Mahmood Abbasi said that Pakistan Navy will now have 28 more ambassadors and friends, spread all across.

Chief of the Naval staff advised the graduating officers to work hard, adopt right attitude in life and besides attaining highest professional skills, nurture their character on morality and righteousness.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also shed light on complex and volatile regional and extra-regional security situation.

The naval chief underscored that "we are facing an adversary; whose zealous ambitions are being propped up with a desire to adopt the role of net security provider’ in the region."

"Pakistan is a peace loving country and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries. However, we cannot be oblivious to the threats to our sovereignty and national security."

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant PN War College, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi presented the qualifying graduates to the Chief Guest. The Commandant also summarized the professional and academic activities in which the graduating officers were imparted skills during the course.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished civilian guests and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.