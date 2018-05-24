Thu May 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 24, 2018

Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

KARACHI: Founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fauzia Kasuri has joined the  Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) after ending her long association with Imran Khan's party.

She made the announcement at a press conference along with former Karachi mayor and PSP leader Mustafa Kamal at a press conference.

Known as mother of PTI, Fauzia Kasuri on Wednesay announced that she was leaving the party as she was “no longer able to defend her party’s actions.”

Kasuri made the announcement on Twitter, where she shared a copy of her resignation addressed to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

“I have sent this message of resignation to Imran Khan and other leaders in the party a few minutes ago. A message to my supporters in and outside PTI will follow shortly, May Alllah guide us all,” she tweeted.

In her letter, Ms Kasuri wrote that she had become increasingly disenchanted by the direction of the party has taken and no longer see it as representative of the aspirations of the millions of undeserved citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.

She said that Imran Khan had handed the reigns of the party to electables PTI had fought against since its inception.

“Sadly this was the final nail in the coffin. Moreover, since I am no longer able to defend the party’s action, I would like to accept this letter as formal resignation from the party,” she added.

She, however, wished Imran Khan all the best for the coming elections.

“I wish you best of luck and hope If you are granted the opportunity to form a national government, you shall strive to bring about the change you once promised,” she added.

