Saad Rafique accuses PTI of weakening democracy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had played a major part in weakening democracy in the country.

“We all know very well who was calling the umpire,” the minister said while responding to various points raised by PTI central leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the National Assembly.

The minister said the Parliament was dubbed as ''fake'' and politicians were allegedly called as ''thieves'' without any evidence.

He said the Parliament was defamed during the sit-in and derogatory remarks were passed for parties, sitting in this august House.

“Not only fence of the Parliament premises was broken but the gate of the Prime Minister House was also damaged while Imran Khan congratulated vociferously Tahriul Qadari after attacking Pakistan Television,” he said.

He said difference of opinion was the hallmark and essence of democracy but PTI did sow seeds of hatred, resulting in hurling of shoes and ink on politicians besides a slapping incident in TV talk-show.

He said that it was Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) who had brought back PTI members to this House after tendering resignation during the sit-in.

Regarding Pervaz Musharraf exit from the country, the minister said everyone was well aware that the name of former dictator was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) in line with legal proceedings.

The minister said he was totally against the disqualification procedure of all politicians including Jehangir Tareen.