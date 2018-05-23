Wed May 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 24, 2018

Pak CG visits Dr Aafia in Texas jail, rejects rumors of her death


TEXAS: Amid speculations of Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s death on the social media, Pakistani consul general in Houston Aisha Farooqi visited detained scientist in Carswell detention facility in Texas on Wednesday.

As per statement, Pakistani consul general in Houston Aisha Farooqi has met detained Pakistani scientist  Dr Aafia Siddiqui in Texas. It was the fourth meeting in 14 months which continued about two hours.

The consulate also rejected the rumors regarding Dr Aafia’s death.

Earlier, rejecting the rumors regarding the death of her sister, Dr Fauzia said that such rumors have become a source of concern for the family, and appealed to the people not to spread it.

Fauzia added that she established contact with Pakistan’s Consular General in Texas Aisha Farooqi who maintained that she has not heard back from the local prison authorities, therefore, she could neither confirm nor deny any such information.

Some  media outlets, citing  Dr Fauzia, had reported that her family, for last two years, has not been able to establish contact with her.

Pakistan's scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years in prison in 2010 after she was convicted of "grabbing a US soldier’s assault rifle and trying to shoot a group of FBI agents and soldiers" at an Afghan police compound in July 2008. While she  denied the charge against her during the trial.

