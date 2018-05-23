ISPR issues cyber alert over malicious email

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, has issued a cyber alert, saying a malicious email is being sent from [email protected] using name of ISPR.



According to the alert, it is clarified that this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR. If received please don’t open it, report it as spam and delete.

If opened inadvertently please don’t click on any link asking for information to be entered into a form or to unsubscribe. Clicking any link can compromise security of your PC /cell phone / iPad etc.

ISPR Official domain name is ispr.gov.pk. There is no other domain, the press release said.