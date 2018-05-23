Wed May 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 23, 2018

Saudi Ambassador visits AFIRM Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy visited Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM), Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Ambassador met the war wounded soldiers and inquired their well being.

He was given detailed briefing on the role and contributions of AFIRM, the premier rehabilitating institute for the war wounded soldiers who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations.

This State of the Art facility also provides services to both military and civilians affected by accidents, calamities, any kind of violence and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The visiting dignitary appreciated the high morale of soldiers and paid tribute for their contributions for peace and stability in the region.

