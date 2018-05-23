Fauzia Kasuri resigns from PTI

ISLAMABAD: Fauzia Kasuri announced that she was leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as she was “no longer able to defend her party’s actions.”

Kasuri made the announcement on Twitter, where she shared a copy of her resignation addressed to PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday.

“I have sent this message of resignation to Imran Khan and other leaders in the party a few minutes ago. A message to my supporters in and outside PTI will follow shortly, May Alllah guide us all,” she tweeted.

In her letter, Ms Kasuri wrote that she had become increasingly disenchanted by the direction of the party has taken and no longer see it as representative of the aspirations of the millions of undeserved citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.

She said that Imran Khan had handed the reigns of the party to electables PTI had fought against since its inception.

“Sadly this was the final nail in the coffin. Moreover, since I am no longer able to defend the party’s action, I would like to accept this letter as formal resignation from the party,” she added.

She, however, wised Imran Khan all the best for the coming elections.

“I wish you best of luck and hope If you are granted the opportunity to form a national government, you shall strive to bring about the change you once promised,” she added.



