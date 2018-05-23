Wed May 23, 2018
National

May 23, 2018

Junior leaders have critical role to play in modern warfare: COAS Gen. Bajwa

SHINKIARI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Junior Leaders Academy (JLA), Shinkiari and got detailed briefing on the army’s premium training institution.

The JLA is a premium army institution which imparts training on basic professional skills and leadership traits to Junior Commissioned officers and Non Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Armed forces as well as from number of friendly foreign countries, an ISPR press release said.

On directions of the COAS, the academy is being upgraded as “Centre of Excellence for the Junior Military Leadership” with enhanced capacity and facilities.

The COAS said training of junior leaders was extremely important as in modern warfare they had a critical role to play.

He also interacted with the faculty and was pleased to see young officers from Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Malakand as instructors.

Inspector General, Training, and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman and Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza were also present during the visit.

