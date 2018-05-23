Nobody can sell narrative of hatred, division in Sindh, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has always promoted politics of brotherhood, fraternity, equality and humanity but some people are trying to earn political sympathies by advancing the arguments of hatred and division but this has now no space in this megalopolis city of Karachi.

This he said while talking to media during his visit to the heat stroke centers set up by district administration along the road sides all over the city.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary to CM Somali Rajput and Commissioner Karachi.

He said that some people are again trying to ignite the fire of hatred and divide in Karachi but “this is now history”.

“You destructed this city and we have reconstructed it again, you divided the people on linguistic and sectarian grounds and we inculcated the spirit of fraternity among them, you destroyed the institutions and we are rebuilding them – that was your time and this is our time and our time is of prosperity and unity because we have restored peace in this city,” he said.

“Our time would last long because we serve the people irrespective of any discrimination and top of it people of this city believe in us, therefore they are with us,” Shah said.

The people of Karachi were well educated and they know who has caused them pain and who would lead them to the development and prosperity.

“I am sorry, my words have been taken wrongly but I am clear that who were trying to divide Sindh now stand divided themselves- Sindh is our mother land and nobody whether he is Sindhi speaking Sindhi or Urdu speaking Sindhi would never allow division of his mother land,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He added that now nobody can sell narrative of divide and hatred in Sindh.