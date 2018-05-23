Khursheed Shah urges PTI to take notice of slapping incident

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday called for promoting tolerance in society and in political system or it would create anarchy in the country.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) has always condemned incident of un-parliamentary attitude in politics.

“Thisparliament not only represents 220 million people of Pakistan but also protects their rights,” he said.

He said the parliament was going to complete its constitutional term and we shouldend it with a positive note and tradition rater than promoting hatred.

He said this house witnessed heated arguments and debates on various issues but no abusive or non-parliamentary language was used.

Condemning last night incident during a talk-show, Khursheed Shah said "we should respect each other.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has to take serious notice of slapping incident involving Naeem ul Haq.

He also welcomed the interior minister in house and also prayed for his early recovery.



Muttahida Quami Movement central leader Dr Faqoor Sattar said aggressive language was used for his community by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the provincial Assembly.

He urged PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardri to take notice of remarks made by the Sindh Chief Minister as these words would increase hatred.

Responding to points raised by Farooq Sattar, the leader of the Opposition said we would condemn all those who would utter words against dividing Sindh province.

How we cantolerate words against Sindh, he questioned.

He said people belonging to all languages were included in PPP.

He also criticized the government for water crisis in Sindh and threatened toblock border of the province if the problem was not resolved at the earliest.

Shah said despite acute water crisis in Sindh, links canals were opened in Punjabwhich was injustice with the people of Sindh.

He vowed to fight for the rights of Sindh.