I hope Daniyal Aziz can mend his ways, Naeemul Haq says a day after slapping federal minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after slapping a federal minister on live TV show, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq has said that the incident was "an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction".
In a statement posted on Twitter, Naeemul Haq said that Daniyal Aziz's abusive language against PTI leadership and his attack on Pakistan on army are regrettable, unacceptable and condemnable . "I hope he can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths."
