Wed May 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 23, 2018

I hope Daniyal Aziz can mend his ways, Naeemul Haq says a day after slapping federal minister

ISLAMABAD: A day after slapping a federal minister on live TV show, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq  has said that the incident was "an unfortunate spur of the moment reaction".

In a statement posted on Twitter,  Naeemul Haq said that Daniyal Aziz's abusive language against PTI leadership and his attack on Pakistan on army are regrettable, unacceptable and condemnable . "I hope he can mend his ways and stop spinning mistruths."


