Naeemul Haq’s behavior was pre-planned: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday said behavior of PTI leader Naeemul Haq was pre-planned.

Speaking to media a day after being slapped at a TV show by Naeemul Haq, the minister said there was nothing that could have promoted Naeeumul Haq to slap him.

“He wanted me to respond so that he could make an issue,” Aziz said.

The ministers said the PTI leaders have lost their senses and their 100-day plan is nothing but a plan to push the country towards destruction.

He said infighting in the PTI was on the rise because it is not an organization. "Collecting turncoats could not fill the vacuum"

Daniyal Aziz said a certain culture is being promoted by throwing inks and shoes.