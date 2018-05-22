Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz in Geo News programme

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeemul Haq slapped Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz following heated debate in Geo News programme “Aapas Ki Baat”.



The programme was aired on Tuesday.

According to details, the heated debate started after Danial Aziz called Naeemul Haq a ‘Thief’.

During the exchange of harsh words, Haq slapped Daniyal Aziz.

The anchorperson of programme ‘Aapas Ki Baat’, Muneeb Farooq defused the situation.