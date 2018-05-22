Help animals beat the heat during heat wave

With Karachi and other parts of Pakistan being hit with the severest kind of heat wave, the animals inhabited in the country, similar to humans, are also exposed to the perils of the sweltering sun.

Here are all the ways you can help keep animals safe in the blazing weather.

Water:

Make sure the animal has access to an abundant supply of clean and cool water. The water containers should be large enough for all animals to have an easy approach to it. The location of the water should be familiar to animals as well.

Shade:

Ensure your animal has a cool and shady spot to retreat to when the heat gets unbearable. Shelters constructed out of cloth and fluted iron or timber can help reflect the radiative rays of the sun. Apart from that trees with large canopies can also have a cooling effect.

On the other hand, small indoor pets can be moved to cooler areas of the house. Cats are more likely to incline towards tiled surfaces like kitchen or bathroom floors.

Trim the fur:

Long furred animals are more likely to get affected by the sweltering heat, therefore giving them a trim will undeniably be of help. However, make sure to not shave the animal entirely as the fur also acts as a shield of protection for the skin.

Wet them with a damp cloth:

If you detect signs of overheating in an animal, the fastest way to cool them down is by running a damp cloth over their body. Repeating this number of times, throughout the day will give relief to the animal.

Symptoms of heatstroke:

Excessive panting, weariness, fever, vomiting, collapse or unconsciousness, elevated levels of respiration, increased salvation and loss of appetite, are all signs of heat stress in an animal.