Minor girl dies in Karachi shack fire

KARACHI: One girl was killed when shacks caught fire in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal town on Tuesday.

The fire broke out due to explosion of a gas cylinder which burnt about 200 tents there, the fire department informed Geo News.

Sources add that six fire trucks were tasked to cool down the blaze near a railway track at Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-C in Karachi.

The fire has been brought under control.