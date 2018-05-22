Minor girl dies in Karachi shack fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: One girl was killed when shacks caught fire in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal town on Tuesday.
The fire broke out due to explosion of a gas cylinder which burnt about 200 tents there, the fire department informed Geo News.
Sources add that six fire trucks were tasked to cool down the blaze near a railway track at Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-C in Karachi.
The fire has been brought under control.
