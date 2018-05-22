Tue May 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 22, 2018

Bilawal condoles with family of martyred colonel Sohail Abid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Shaheed Colonel Sohail Abid in Islamabad and condoled with his family including father and children in Islamabad on Tuesday.

PPP Chairman offered fateha for the departed soul and shared the pain of the father and children of the brave martyr who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Quetta last week.

Former Chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman also accompanied the PPP chairman.

