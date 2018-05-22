Climate Change minister says provinces warned of heatwave

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah said on Tuesday that loss of precious lives due to heatwave in Karachi was a very tragic and unfortunate incident.

In a statement here, he said that Ministry of Climate Change took a proactive approach and sent letter to all provinces and federating units in month of April to prepare themselves for any expected issue of heat waves.

He further added that rise in temperature and frequency of heatwaves in the country demanded comprehensive steps at all level to deal with issue.

Ministry of Climate Change issued letter on 6th April 2018 to all provinces and federating units to take safety measures in advance to cope with any predicted heat wave issue.

A technical report on Karachi heat wave June 2015 was also attached with these letters to provide the strategy and guidelines to all provinces and federating units for safety of citizen against heat wave.

This report was prepared under the direction of Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan in 2015 when Karachi faced unpredictable phenomenon of heatwave.

This report contains the reasons of heat waves and recommendations to take practical steps against this issue.