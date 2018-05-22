Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan a ‘No Action Talk Only’ commander, flays PTI’s 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Calling Imran Khan a "NATO" (no action talk only) commander, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal described PTI’s 100-day plan as an incomplete, incoherent, unrealistic and imaginative document.

““In our politics, there is no dearth of political gimmicks. One such leader who is known for his gimmicks has unveiled a 100-day plan. When we read the document, we realized that it was a poor attempt to make a copy of our 2025 vision,” Ahsan Iqbal told a press conference.

“Imran Khan should first produce the scorecard of his 1800 performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before presenting the 100-day plan,” he said.

“You had presented a manifesto in 2013. The nation wants to know how much you were able to implement it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwan, where your party was in power.”

“Pakistan can be won with performance, not presentations,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was a NATO (no action talk only) commander,” he said.

The minister said that the PML-N government had already addressed the problems of energy and extremism as per its 2013 election manifesto.

“After five years, by the Grace of God, PML-N has proved that it has the ability to deliver. We have added 10, 000 MW of electricity to the national grid. The country has witnessed a record growth rate of 6 percent and all global credible financial institutions have admitted this.”

“There has been an economic turn-around during our government. Peace has returned to Pakistan’s financial capital. Peace has been restored in Balochistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan was more safe than that of 2013.

Speaking on this occasion, Miftah Ismail said that PTI's plan was costly and that it would only cause more inflation in the country.