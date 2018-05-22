Tue May 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan a ‘No Action Talk Only’ commander, flays PTI’s 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Calling Imran Khan a "NATO" (no action talk only) commander, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal described PTI’s 100-day plan as an incomplete, incoherent, unrealistic and imaginative document.

““In our politics, there is no dearth of political gimmicks. One such leader who is known for his gimmicks has unveiled a 100-day plan. When we read the document, we realized that it was a poor attempt to make a copy of our 2025 vision,” Ahsan Iqbal told a press conference.

“Imran Khan should first produce the scorecard of his 1800 performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before presenting the 100-day plan,” he said.

“You had presented a manifesto in 2013. The nation wants to know how much you were able to implement it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwan, where your party was in power.”

“Pakistan can be won with performance, not presentations,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was a NATO (no action talk only) commander,” he said.

The minister said that the PML-N government had already addressed the problems of energy and extremism as per its 2013 election manifesto.

“After five years, by the Grace of God, PML-N has proved that it has the ability to deliver. We have added 10, 000 MW of electricity to the national grid. The country has witnessed a record growth rate of 6 percent and all global credible financial institutions have admitted this.”

“There has been an economic turn-around during our government. Peace has returned to Pakistan’s financial capital. Peace has been restored in Balochistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan was more safe than that of 2013.

Speaking on this occasion, Miftah Ismail said that PTI's plan was costly and that it would only cause more inflation  in the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Green Line train collides with freight cars at Lahore railway station

Green Line train collides with freight cars at Lahore railway station
PML-N, PPP, PTI apply for election symbol

PML-N, PPP, PTI apply for election symbol
Imran to implement 100-day plan with 100 turncoats: PPP

Imran to implement 100-day plan with 100 turncoats: PPP
Deadlock persists on caretaker prime minister

Deadlock persists on caretaker prime minister
Load More load more