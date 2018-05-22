PML-N, PPP, PTI apply for election symbol

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received 50 applications from various political parties for allotment of symbol for the next general elections.

According to ECP, all political parties which have representation in the parliament, have already applied for election symbol.

“We have received applications from PTI, PPP, PML-N, ANP, JI, JUI-F and other parties,” an official told Geo TV.

The last day for submission of application in this regard has been fixed at May 25.