Imran to implement 100-day plan with 100 turncoats: PPP

ISLAMABAD: PPP leaders on Tuesday took a jibe at PTI, saying Imran Khan’s party wanted to implement the so-called 100-day plan with 100 turncoats.

“PTI cannot enforce its 100-day plan even in 420 days. Yes, Imran Khan has gathered 100 turncoats in 50 days,” PPP MNA Nafeesa Shah told a press conference at Islamabad press club.

"The PTI, has had every size and color of lota (turncoat). They will implement the 100-day plan with 100 lotas,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Maula Bux Chandio said that PTI would start implementing its promises after 100 days. “They will all disappear when Asif Ali Zardari unveils his program,” he said.

“This plan is a wishful thinking to become the prime minister. But truth is Imran Khan’s conduct and behavior is unbecoming of Prime Minister,” she said.

“Not only PTI has collected lotays (turncoats), it also has the drum,” Chandio said.

He said that PPP was the only federal party in the country. “Yes we made some mistakes, but we are not finished,” he said, adding that Imran Khan resorts to abuse when he thinks he cannot become the prime minister.

The PPP senator also criticized the ruling PML-N.

“Mian sahib wants to become Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehman. The statement given by Nawaz Sharif won’t serve the country well,” he added.