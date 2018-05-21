ECP proposes July 25-27 dates for general elections 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed three dates to President of Pakistan for holding general elections 2018.



In this regard, a summery has been sent to President Mamnoon Hussain to seek his permission for fixing the dates for holding the ensuing next general elections on specific date from July 25 to 27.

The summery proposes that the election date should be fixed as per clause 57 (1) of the Election Act 2017.

The 5-year term of the incumbent government will end of May 31 and after that caretaker government will take the responsibilities till new setup.

New names have surfaced for the caretaker Prime Minister a day before the government and opposition are expected to announce their pick for the top slot.

Geo TV quoted sources saying that five names are currently under consideration between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah .

The names being discussed are: former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain.

“Among the contenders, Dr Maleeha Lodhi and Dr Shamshad Akhtar are favourites for the job,” the channel reported.