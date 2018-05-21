Mon May 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 21, 2018

Indian troops target civilian population along Working Boundary

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops initiated unprovoked cease fire violation along Working Boundary targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons in Harpal and Charwah Sector on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan Rangers Punjab effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

On Friday at least four people including three children and a women were martyred and 10 others injured when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling from across the working boundary in Charwah Sector in Sialkot.

The ISPR said Indian posts caught fire after being targeted by the Pakistani paramilitary troops.

In This Story

