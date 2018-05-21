Mon May 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 21, 2018

Scores die in Karachi as temperature hits 44C

KARACHI: At least 65 people died of heatstroke in Karachi since Saturday as the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit) on Monday during the Holy month of Ramadan, Edhi confirmed.

Over 150 bodies, including 65 those died of heatstroke, have been received by Edhi mortuaries in Korangi and Sohrab Goth, said Faisal Edhi told Jang Web.

He said major death occurred in Korangi where large number of labourers work.

Meanwhile, medics at Jinnah Medical Center and Civil Hospital have denied receiving heatstroke patients. 

Residents in Karachi were urged to seek shelter Monday as the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned the sweltering heat would continue throughout the week, forecasting daytime temperatures of between 40-43 degrees.

