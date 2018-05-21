Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif on Avenfield statement

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has described former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s court statement about his alleged properties in London as “absolutely shameful.”

Khan’s reaction came hours after Nawaz Sharif told an accountability court that he had no link with the Avenfield apartments which were owned by his sons.

Mr Sharif said that his children were British nationals and that Pakistani law did not apply to them.

“Absolutely shameful! A thrice-elected PM today declared before NAB Court that the Avenfield Apts [apartments] belonged to his sons and he didn't know where they got the money from! But as they are UK citizens the law of Pakistan does not apply to them acc to NS! Qatari letter also disowned,” Khan tweeted.

In a second tweet, the PTI chief said that after wasting two years in Supreme Court and and JIT as well as taxpayer money, Nawaz Sharif now finds an absurd way to justify his “money laundering.”

“This means anyone, like Dar [Ishaq Dar], can park his kids abroad along with his looted wealth & simply say he doesn't know where his kids money came from!” Imran Khan added.