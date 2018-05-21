Mon May 21, 2018
National

May 21, 2018

PM visits Col Sohail Abid Shaheed s residence to condole his death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday visited the residence of Colonel Sohail Abid, who was martyred during an anti-terrorist operation in Balochistan, and expressed his condolence with the bereaved family.

The prime minister offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for patience for the grieved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

He said the Pakistan Army had rendered numerous sacrifices to purge the country of terrorism.

He said the brave sons like Colonel Sohail Abid were a source of pride for the whole nation.

The prime minister said the name of Col Sohail Abid along with other sons of the soil, who had set an unprecedented history of valour for the country’s defence, would be written in golden words.

