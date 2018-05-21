Two sitting MPAs, former Punjab lawmaker join PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Two sitting MPAs from Charsadda and Sargodha announced their decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.
The two lawmakers met Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence before joining his party.
In addition, Rana Sohail, a former Punjab lawmaker from Shujabad tehsil of Multan, also met Imran Khan and joined the PTI.
Scores of politicians belonging to the PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and other parties have joined PTI in recent weeks.
Janoobi Punjab Sooha Mahaz, a political front comprising more than a dozen PML-N MNAs and MPAs, also merged with the PTI.
PTI chairman Imran Khan welcomed the new members to his party.
ISLAMABAD: Two sitting MPAs from Charsadda and Sargodha announced their decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.
The two lawmakers met Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence before joining his party.
In addition, Rana Sohail, a former Punjab lawmaker from Shujabad tehsil of Multan, also met Imran Khan and joined the PTI.
Scores of politicians belonging to the PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and other parties have joined PTI in recent weeks.
Janoobi Punjab Sooha Mahaz, a political front comprising more than a dozen PML-N MNAs and MPAs, also merged with the PTI.
PTI chairman Imran Khan welcomed the new members to his party.
Comments