Mon May 21, 2018
National

May 21, 2018

Two sitting MPAs, former Punjab lawmaker join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Two sitting MPAs from Charsadda and Sargodha announced their decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday.

The two lawmakers met Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence before joining his party. 

In addition, Rana Sohail, a former Punjab lawmaker from Shujabad tehsil of Multan, also met Imran Khan and joined the PTI.

Scores of politicians belonging to the PML-N, PPP, PML-Q and other parties have joined PTI in recent weeks.

Janoobi Punjab Sooha Mahaz, a political front comprising more than a dozen PML-N MNAs and MPAs, also merged with the PTI. 

PTI  chairman Imran Khan welcomed the new members to his party. 


