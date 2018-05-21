Crane collapses in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

A driver was ‘slightly injured’ when a winch crane toppled over onto a construction area in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Arab media reported.



The incident occurred late afternoon on Sunday in an isolated area near Gate 160 in the third expansion area, the general presidency for the Masjid Haram in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina said.

There were no worshippers or anyone performing prayers in the incident area, the report further added.

The crane toppled over due to it being overloaded, the presidency added in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In September 2015, close to 400 were killed after a crane collapsed on the Grand Mosque.