Mon May 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 21, 2018

Nawaz Sharif says Panama JIT members were 'bias'

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that the members of the Panama JIT were 'bias' and have affiliation with his political rival Imran Khan’s party.

The ex-premier was recording statement in Avenfield apartment’s corruption reference.

The Accountability Court on Friday could not record the statements of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, as their counsel sought more time to prepare answers for the questions raised by the court.

The court handed the questionnaire over to the three accused on May 16 consisting of 127 questions.

Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the proceedings till May 21 with observation that it was the last chance for the accused to record their statements. With incomplete and ongoing cross-examination of Wajid Zia in Al Azizia corruption reference, the court has allowed contention of the prosecution side that the accused statements should be recorded first in the Avenfield reference.

