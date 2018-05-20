Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sabika Sheikh's funeral prayers offered in Houston


TEXAS: The funeral prayers for Sabika Sheikh, the young Pakistani exchange student killed in a mass shooting Friday at Santa Fe School, was held on Sunday after Namaz-e-Zuhr, here in a local mosque.

Hundreds of people made their way to Houston on Sunday to attend the somber ceremony took place at an Islamic center in the Texas town of Stafford.

Mayor of Huston, Pakistani diplomats, local members of the United States Congress, other US officials and a large number of students attended the funeral prayers scheduled by Pakistani Consulate.


Sabika’s family, friends, and other relatives will separately attend the teen’s funeral prayers in Karachi. While her body will reach in her hometown in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Ten people, eight students and two teachers, were killed Friday when a shooter identified by police as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire with a shotgun and a handgun before surrendering to police.

Sabika Sheikh, described by her family as an excellent student, had dreamed of working for Pakistan´s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

She had been due to return to Karachi in coming weeks in time for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Islamic Society, in its statement, called the shooting "an act of terror" and said such events "remind us as to what world we live in, where sanctity of life is not valued."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Funeral set for Pakistan’s Sabika in Texas

Funeral set for Pakistan’s Sabika in Texas
Khairpur hospital trashed by patient’s relatives after doctor denies treatment

Khairpur hospital trashed by patient’s relatives after doctor denies treatment
Two killed after bus overturned in Korangi area of Karachi

Two killed after bus overturned in Korangi area of Karachi
PTI takes rare initiative with sign language interpreter

PTI takes rare initiative with sign language interpreter
Load More load more