Khairpur hospital trashed by patient’s relatives after doctor denies treatment

KHAIRPUR: Turmoil broke out in the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital in Khairpur after a patient’s relatives trashed the ward and shattered the windows of ambulances, as reported by Geo News.

The patient was moved to Civil Hospital after an accident but was denied treatment by the doctor in charge, as revealed by her relative.

The CCTV footage of the occurrence has been attained by Geo News where the patient’s relatives can be seen razing furniture in the ward and crushing windows of ambulances before heading out of the hospital along with the patient.

The hospital’s management has disclosed that the patient was under vigilance when the relatives caused a state of chaos in the hospital’s emergency ward.

Two people involved in the incident have been arrested by police with a case filed against them as well.

A related incident had occurred in a private hospital in Hyderabad earlier this month as well, where the employees raided the hospital in protest against the removal of 34 colleagues from their jobs.