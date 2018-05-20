PTI takes rare initiative with sign language interpreter

ISLAMABAD: A sign language interpreter took the center stage on Sunday as PTI leaders outlined their priorities for the first 100 days if the party was able to form a government after the general elections.



The interpreter relayed the speeches made by Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other party’s leaders in Islamabad.

It isn’t about every day that our deaf communities are provided with a visual interpretation during local political speeches. However, this appears to be the first time that a native political party took the initiative explaining its hundred day’s agenda which they intend to proceed once the party wins authority.

However, the #PTI100DaysAgenda narrative has approached likings on Twitter for attempting with sign interpretation.

The attempt already brought into practice may convince of other potentials too.

Political judgement aside, the attempt seems as affable as small talks and as appealing as minor gestures of cordiality. On a wider perspective, it is a congenial measure that would bring ahead deaf-friendly organizations in the initiative.

There are more than 300,000 people with hearing impairment in Pakistan, as per statistics from 2014 and according to Society for Audiological and Developmental Ailments (SADA) President Afzal Alam, prevalence of hearing loss in Pakistan was 7 to 8 per 1,000 live births, and the rate was increasing every year.

As per World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, the global population of deaf people is likely to reach 900 million by 2015, he quoted.

Take a reminder, did you ever happen to picture how convenient it is for the deaf community to experience a somewhat independent life in the society you live in.