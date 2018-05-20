Shandur Polo festival to be held in July

ISLAMABAD: Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has started preparations for organizing a three-day internationally famous “Shandur Polo Festival” in July.

Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Fida Khan Fida said that G-B government was in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to finalize date for the event which would boost tourism activities in the region.

As part of arrangements, he said that Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan administrations had initiated preparations to facilitate visitors and make the festival a complete success, a statement said here on Sunday.

A formal committee would be constituted to select players on merit in order to render best performance during the upcoming matches in the Festival.

Fida Khan Fida said that a large number of visitors from the country and abroad was expected to participate in the festival and witness matches, adding the huge intake of visitors would help project soft image of the region.

The minister said the Gilgit Baltistan was an attractive destination for tourists and tourism department was utilizing all its resources for fully capitalize on the natural wealth.

He said that chief minister was also taking keen interest in uplifting the tourism sector which had long been awaiting development-oriented measures.