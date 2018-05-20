Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

App­
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shandur Polo festival to be held in July

ISLAMABAD: Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has started preparations for organizing a three-day internationally famous “Shandur Polo Festival” in July.

Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Fida Khan Fida said that G-B government was in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to finalize date for the event which would boost tourism activities in the region.

As part of arrangements, he said that Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan administrations had initiated preparations to facilitate visitors and make the festival a complete success, a statement said here on Sunday.

A formal committee would be constituted to select players on merit in order to render best performance during the upcoming matches in the Festival.

Fida Khan Fida said that a large number of visitors from the country and abroad was expected to participate in the festival and witness matches, adding the huge intake of visitors would help project soft image of the region.

The minister said the Gilgit Baltistan was an attractive destination for tourists and tourism department was utilizing all its resources for fully capitalize on the natural wealth.

He said that chief minister was also taking keen interest in uplifting the tourism sector which had long been awaiting development-oriented measures.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran Khan vows to transform Pakistan into a welfare state

Imran Khan vows to transform Pakistan into a welfare state
Heatwave in Sindh likely to stay another four to five days as mercury hits 43°C

Heatwave in Sindh likely to stay another four to five days as mercury hits 43°C
Ahsan Iqbal visits family of colonel martyred in Quetta operation

Ahsan Iqbal visits family of colonel martyred in Quetta operation
Chinese military official visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

Chinese military official visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

Load More load more