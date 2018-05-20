Imran Khan vows to transform Pakistan into a welfare state

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has reiterated his commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state in line with principles of Islam.

“The purpose of PTI presenting a 100-day plan is to do away with the existing policies,” Khan told a gathering of PTI leaders and supporters in Islamabad on Sunday.

Khan said that his party was better prepared to deal with issues facing the country compared to 2013.

“We have to make Pakistan a humane society according to the ideology of our founders,” he said.

The PTI chief said that his government would depoliticize bureaucracy so that it could work for the benefit of the poor.

“There cannot be two laws for the rich and the poor in a civilized society,” he said, adding Nawaz Sharif’s ‘mujhe kyun nikala’ narrative reflects a mindset which considers itself above the law.

He said that plantation of trees is not a luxury, it's an emergency. “The only way to deal with global warming is to plant more trees,” he said.

Khan said that international organizations had endorsed the success of PTI's billion tree tsunami drive.

