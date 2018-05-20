Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan vows to transform Pakistan into a welfare state

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has reiterated his commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state in line with principles of Islam.

“The purpose of PTI presenting a 100-day plan is to do away with the existing policies,” Khan told a gathering of PTI leaders and supporters in Islamabad on Sunday.

Khan said that his party was better prepared to deal with issues facing the country compared to 2013.

“We have to make Pakistan a humane society according to the  ideology of our founders,” he said.

The PTI chief said that his government would depoliticize bureaucracy so that it could work for the benefit of the poor.

“There cannot be two laws for the rich and the poor in a civilized society,” he said, adding Nawaz Sharif’s ‘mujhe kyun nikala’ narrative reflects a mindset which considers itself above the law.

He said that plantation of trees is not a luxury, it's an emergency. “The only way to deal with global warming is to plant more trees,” he said. 

Khan said that international organizations had endorsed the success of PTI's billion tree tsunami drive. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heatwave in Sindh likely to stay another four to five days as mercury hits 43°C

Heatwave in Sindh likely to stay another four to five days as mercury hits 43°C
Ahsan Iqbal visits family of colonel martyred in Quetta operation

Ahsan Iqbal visits family of colonel martyred in Quetta operation
Chinese military official visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

Chinese military official visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

PTI launches 100-day reform agenda

PTI launches 100-day reform agenda

Load More load more