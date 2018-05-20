Heatwave in Sindh likely to stay another four to five days as mercury hits 43°C

KARACHI: The scorching heat wave that has engulfed the city as well as other parts of Sindh will be elongating another four to five days, as per reports by the country’s weather monitoring authority.

According to media reports referring to the director-general at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr Ghulam Rasool, the temperature in the country’s metropolis reached an extreme of 43°C on Sunday noon, while the heat wave is predicted to elevate even higher in the next week from Monday to Wednesday.

He further cautioned that the mercury is expected to hit 50°C in the interior parts of Sindh that would swathe the province with a more severe heat wave.

Dr Ghulam had associated the blazing temperatures to the lack of inward sea breeze which had subsequently permitted the heat wave to extend four to five days longer.

He cautioned that the areas of Nawabshah, Sibi, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dadu will the ones to face extreme weather conditions in the next few days.

The PMD official had warned that since the start of summer, the province had already been belted with a total of three heat waves and there is a possibility of there being more in May and June.