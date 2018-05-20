Ahsan Iqbal visits family of colonel martyred in Quetta operation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday visited the residence of Colonel Raja Sohail Abid who embraced martyrdom while commanding an operation against a high value target in Quetta.

LeJ Balochistan chief Salman Badeni and two suicide bombers were killed in the operation in Killi Almas, a suburb village of Quetta on May 16.

During an intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahdat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical.

“Visited home of Shaheed Col Raja Sohail in BaraKaho, Islamabad. I had met him recently during my visit to Quetta. He was a brave soldier of the nation, who embraced shahadat in an important mission against terrorists,” said Interior Minister Iqbal in a Twitter statement.

“The courage of his father and family was exemplary. The nation salutes its martyrs. We have to maintain unity in order to defeat extremism for making our country peaceful and safe.”

Iqbal had been discharged from Lahore’s Service Hospital last week after a nine-day treatment following an assassination attempt in his hometown of Narowal.