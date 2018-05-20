Chinese military official visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

Islamabad, 20 May 18:​Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission, General Zhang Youxia was on an official visit to Pakistan. During the visit, General Zhang Youxia called on Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad on 18 May 18, where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused.

​In the second leg of the visit, Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission visited various PN Units at Karachi. Upon arrival at Karachi, the visitinjg dignitary was received by Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq.

Upon arrival onboard ship, General Zhang Youxia was received by Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat and was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy. The dignitary also interacted with the crew of the ship and appreciated the professionalism of officers and men of Pakistan Navy.

The visit of Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission to Pakistan will further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Peoples’ Republic of China in general and defence forces in particular.