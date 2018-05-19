Sat May 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fitrana fixed at Rs100 per head

KARACHI: The minimum amount of Fitrana and Roza Fidya has been fixed at Rs100 per person for the second consecutive year.

This was announced by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman in a statement on Saturday.

According to the chairman, the head of a family is to pay at least Rs100, on behalf of each of his dependents, according to the price of wheat.

With respect to oats, the Fitrana will be Rs240, and dates and raisins will be Rs1600 and Rs1920 respectively.

Previously, the minimum amount for Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana had also been set at Rs100 per head.

The chairman had said that Islam obligates its followers to pay the required amount before offering the Eid prayers, so that the needy can also make timely use of that money.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

´Nightmare´: Pakistan family mourn daughter killed in Texas shooting

´Nightmare´: Pakistan family mourn daughter killed in Texas shooting
Bhikki Power Plant inaugurated

Bhikki Power Plant inaugurated
Govt, opposition finalize name of caretaker PM

Govt, opposition finalize name of caretaker PM
Bilawal meets spiritual leader of Dargah Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari

Bilawal meets spiritual leader of Dargah Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari
Load More load more