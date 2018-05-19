Govt, opposition finalize name of caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Government and opposition parties have reached a consensus on the nomination of caretaker Prime Minister, Geo reported on Saturday.

The name will be announced on Tuesday, May 22.

The caretaker prime minister will take charge shortly after the government’s term comes to an end on May 31.

The channel quoted sources saying that a consultation session was held to finalize the names proposed for the top slot.

In addition to the caretaker PM, two sides also held consultations about the nomination of chief ministers.

In response to a question if the caretaker prime minister is from a smaller province, opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah said that answering the question would 'disclose everything.'

Shah also said that there was no restriction on the gender of the candidate. It could be a male or female, he said.

He further said it was not necessary that one of the candidates being discussed on the media was the one finalized for the position.

"We are making efforts to reach a consensus on an uncontroversial candidate," he said. "The candidate's name will be announced after I meet the prime minister on Tuesday."