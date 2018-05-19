Sat May 19, 2018
May 19, 2018

Rao Anwar complains of AC's performance in hot court room

A hot court room in  intense summer heat on Saturday irked former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsood, an aspiring model from South Waziristan, in a staged encounter in Karachi.

The former SSP was brought to an anti-terrorism court in connection with the extra judicial murder as Karachi baked at over 40 Celsius.

According to Geo News, Rao Anwar complained of the heat saying the air conditioner in the court room was not functioning properly.

Anwar, attired in  shalwar Qameez, was brought to the court without handcuffs. 

According to Geo News, Jail official have exempted the former SSP from wearing orange prison uniform.  

Other suspects in the case appeared  wore  the jail  outfit as they appeared before the court.

The police also submitted a report on the non-arrest of absconding officials Shoaib Shooter, Amanullah Marwat and others.

Police said the suspects are still at large, and they were making every effort to arrest them.

The court also heard a plea seeking b-class status for Rao Anwar.

The TV channel reported that Rao Anwar conversed with his co-suspects asking them about their routine.

 But they had nothing much share with him.

The hearing was adjourned till May 28.  



