Fri May 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 18, 2018

Khurram Gandapur misbehaves with hostel girls

LAHORE: Secretary-General Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has misbehaved with the girls and shouted at them at the Minhaj-ul-Qur’an Girls Hostel here on Friday.

The girls tried to talk with him but Gandapur did not hear anything and said shut up to them.

While shouting at the girls he said gave them threats.

On the other hand, Khurram Nawaz said that some of the girls at the hostel wanted to go to an Iftar party but he did not allow them.

He said that according to the rules no girl can leave the hostel after 6.00 pm and if the girls wanted to go outside the hostel they would be accompanied by a female member of the staff.

Gandapur also said that the girls misbehaved with the hostel staff and threatened them. When they were asked to be disbursed they refused.

