Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

LAHORE: Another sitting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA from Rajanpur, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari has parted ways with PML-N and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a day after three sitting PML-N MNAs, one MPA and three former MPAs switched over to the PTI.



PML-N MNA Sardar Jaffer Laghari announced to join PTI in a meeting with Imran Khan in Lahore.

Former MNA Dr Mina Leghari and former Senator Mohsin Leghari also announced to join PTI in meeting with Imran along with Jaffar Leghari on Friday.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and President South Punjab Ishaq Khakwani were also present.

On Thursday, three sitting PML-N MNAs, one MPA and three former MPAs switched over to the PTI, announcing their desertion in a meeting with party chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala.

The seasoned politicians, Sahibzada Nazir Sultan and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, joined the PTI to get tickets for the 2018 elections.

Sahibzada Nazir Sultan had won several previous elections on the PPP ticket and recently joined the PML-N after winning the 2013 elections.

MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana is the maternal granddaughter and political heir to late Ghulam Haider Bharwana, who also won the 1970 elections on a JUP ticket by defeating Col Syed Abid Hussain, the late father of Syeda Abida Hussain.

Online adds from Faisalabad: PML-N MNA Col (retd) Ghulam Rasool Sahi on Thursday joined the PTI after resigning from the National Assembly.

Rasool’s brother and MPA of the ruling PML-N from Faisalabad also announced joining the PTI. Ghulam Rasool Sahi and Muhammad Afzal Sahi, who were the PML-N legislators, met the PTI chairman and announced unconditional support to the party.

A number of Rasool’s supporters also joined the party, the PTI said on its website.