Fri May 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations by along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in Pukhlian, Cahprar, Harpal, Charwah and Shakargarh Sectors, as a result four innocent members of a woman his two daughters and a son were martyred in village Khanoor, and injuries to 10 others.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1050 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 28 innocent civilians, while injuring 117 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Acting Foreign Secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM arrives in Turkey to attend 7th Extraordinary OIC Summit

PM arrives in Turkey to attend 7th Extraordinary OIC Summit
Bilawal warns 'butcher of Gujarat' Modi to desist from aggression at LoC, WB

Bilawal warns 'butcher of Gujarat' Modi to desist from aggression at LoC, WB
Caretaker PM’s name to be finalized on Tuesday

Caretaker PM’s name to be finalized on Tuesday
Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman visits Naval headquarters

Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman visits Naval headquarters
Load More load more