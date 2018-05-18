Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.



Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations by along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in Pukhlian, Cahprar, Harpal, Charwah and Shakargarh Sectors, as a result four innocent members of a woman his two daughters and a son were martyred in village Khanoor, and injuries to 10 others.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1050 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadat of 28 innocent civilians, while injuring 117 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Acting Foreign Secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

